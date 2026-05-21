West Africa: Liberia Tests New Ebola Readiness

In the wake of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak that exposed significant weaknesses in Liberia's healthcare system, Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), says the country is once again being tested, as a new Ebola outbreak in Uganda raises regional concerns.

At a press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Dr. Camanor announced that while Liberia currently has zero confirmed Ebola cases and no active outbreak, ongoing regional travel, cross-border trade, and population movement keep the country at high risk for exposure.

Dr. Camanor emphasized that Liberia has reviewed and strengthened its post-Ebola preparedness, building robust emergency response mechanisms based on lessons learned from Ebola, COVID-19, and mpox outbreaks. Surveillance teams are now deployed at all ports of entry, maintaining vigilance for suspected cases.

The country's preparedness strategy prioritizes early detection, community engagement, infection prevention and control, laboratory readiness, and streamlined coordination between national and county health authorities to prevent a recurrence of the devastating West African Ebola crisis.

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The NPHIL Director General also outlined progress made over the past six months in governance, operational efficiency, and institutional performance.

NPHIL, she said, has reinforced internal controls and improved accountability, raising compliance with General Auditing Commission recommendations from 61 percent to 81 percent.

"This reflects our commitment to sound public sector governance, transparency, and responsible management of public resources," Dr. Camanor stated.

She further reported that Liberia's public health surveillance system remains robust, with 99 percent reporting completeness and 98 percent timeliness nationwide. "These indicators reflect a highly functional system capable of early detection and rapid response," she added.

Additionally, NPHIL recently achieved a 95.75 percent performance score under the Cabinet Secretariat's Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS), earning national recognition for institutional excellence, a testament, she said, to strong leadership, effective strategic implementation, and a culture of continuous improvement in Liberia's public health sector.