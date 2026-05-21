Liberia: Liberty Party Launches 21st Anniversary Celebration With Renewed Political Vision

- The Liberty Party is set to commemorate its 21st anniversary with a series of activities aimed at celebrating its political legacy, reconnecting with supporters, and projecting a renewed vision for Liberia's future.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the anniversary celebration, the Chairman of the party's 21st Anniversary Committee, Jackie Smith, announced that this year's observance will be held under the theme: "LP@21: Renewing Strength and Claiming the Future!"

Smith described the milestone as more than just a celebration of longevity, noting that it represents over two decades of the party's commitment to democracy, inclusivity, and national service.

According to Smith, the anniversary provides an opportunity for the party to reflect on its journey and honor the sacrifices of those who contributed to building the Liberty Party into a major political institution in Liberia.

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"This celebration is not only about looking back with pride but also about looking forward with determination," Smith stated. "Together, we reaffirm our mission to empower communities, strengthen democratic institutions, and inspire hope across Liberia."

He also expressed gratitude to party members, supporters, and partners whose loyalty and contributions have sustained the Liberty Party over the years.

Smith said the planned activities are intended not only to celebrate the party's achievements, but also to deepen engagement with supporters and reinforce the party's long-term vision.

As part of the anniversary activities, Smith disclosed that the party will conduct leadership identification card processing and updates for members of the Political Leader's Office, National Executive Committee, National Advisory Council, National Steering Committee, Secretariat, and Montserrado district leadership.

The exercise is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at the Liberty Party headquarters.

He added that the same day will also feature a one-day intra-party football and kickball tournament at the Ocean Drive Sports Center, opposite the Invisible Park, as part of efforts to promote unity and camaraderie among partisans.

Meanwhile, the party's main anniversary celebration is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, at the Philadelphia Central Church in Congo Town.

Smith called on Liberians and supporters of the Liberty Party to fully participate in the activities as the party seeks to reposition itself and strengthen its role in Liberia's democratic landscape.

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"Together, we reaffirm our mission to empower communities, strengthen democratic institutions, and inspire hope across Liberia," he reiterated.