Ghana: Bawumia Slams NDC Over Alleged 'State-Sponsored Persecution' of NPP Members

20 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has strongly condemned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the party of orchestrating state-sponsored arrests and political persecution against NPP members.

Dr. Bawumia made the assertions during a high-profile meeting with minority Members of Parliament.

The critical engagement with the parliamentary caucus took place ahead of the official resumption of parliamentary proceedings tomorrow.

Addressing the lawmakers at the AccraCityHotel, the NPP flagbearer highly praised the minority MPs for their resilience and commitment over the last nearly year and a half.

He noted that "over the past 17 months, when all has been said and done, the minority caucus has stood firmly as the last line of defense and a glimmer of hope for the Ghanaian public."

Dr. Bawumia further charged the MPs to remain resolute, encouraging them to go all out in service to both the country and the NPP without giving up in the face of political adversity.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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