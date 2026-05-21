Ghana: Abronye's Bail Application Adjourned As State Requests More Time - Afenyo-Markin Decries 'Unjust' Treatment

The High Court has adjourned the hearing for the bail application of Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, leaving him in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) after the state requested additional time to respond.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin revealed the development, raising concerns over the administrative handling of the case and describing the ongoing detention of Abronye as unfair.

He alleged in a post on Facebook that the bail application, filed on May 14, 2026, was initially assigned to Criminal Court 2.

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According to Afenyo-Markin, the court registrar withdrew the docket from Criminal Court 2 on Friday, May 15.

Court Docket Session Officers initially informed Abronye's legal counsel today that the matter remained at Criminal Court 2, before finally redirecting them to General Jurisdiction 2 for the hearing.

"When the case was called at General Jurisdiction 2, the Attorney General prayed the court for an extension of time to file a formal response to the bail application," he revealed.

The Minory Leader further noted that the state requested the delay despite having been served with the defense's application six days prior on May 14.

The presiding judge subsequently adjourned the application. Subsequently, Abronye's legal team could not move the motion due to the state's unreadiness.

As a result, Abronye was once again remanded into BNI custody.

Reacting to the court proceedings, Afenyo-Markin strongly criticized the delays and the shifting of court venues, stating that what is happening to Abronye is "unjust and unfair."