Ghana: State Closes Case in Missing U.S.$2m 'Sky Train' Matter

20 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The prosecution has officially rested its case in The Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Another, the high-profile legal battle commonly referred to as the "Sky Train" case.

The Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem Sai announced the development, praising the state's team of hard-working prosecutors for successfully anchoring the state's evidence before the High Court.

The criminal trial centers on the former Chief Executive Officer and the former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

The duo stands accused of illegally authorizing and paying out US$2 million to a foreign company without obtaining board directives or other mandatory statutory approvals.

State investigators have confirmed that the disbursed millions cannot be found.

Following the closure of the prosecution's case, the accused persons moved the court for an opportunity to file a submission of no case.

The presiding judge granted the application, ordering the defense to submit their arguments by June 8.

The outcome of the June 8 filings will decide the fate of the trial:

With this, if the judge finds the defense's submission convincing, the accused will be acquitted and discharged however, If the judge dismisses the submission, the court will order the accused officials to take the stand and explain why they should not face prison sentences.

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