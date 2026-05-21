Africa: GFA President Inspires Black Starlets Ahead of South Africa Clash Tonight

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has urged the Black Starlets to remain confident in their abilities ahead of their crucial final Group D clash against South Africa at the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The President spoke to the players and technical team via Zoom on Tuesday evening shortly after the team's final training session, delivering a passionate message of encouragement and belief ahead of the decisive encounter.

Addressing the players, President Okraku reminded them of the sacrifices and preparations made over the past year and encouraged them not to allow the current standings to define the quality within the squad.

"My mission here is to remind all of us that after almost 12 months of preparations, traveling to several places in Ghana to play friendlies and traveling to Ivory Coast to play friendly matches, we are sitting at the bottom of the table after two rounds of games," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The FA President added that "A team that is well prepared and has shown a lot of promise is at the bottom of the table after matchday two with just one point. This is not the best situation, but the good thing is that we still have one more game to either stay in the competition or secure a play-off slot to fight for a place at the World Cup, which is our ultimate goal."

Despite the team's difficult start to the tournament, President Simeon-Okraku expressed unwavering confidence in the players and insisted the entire nation still believes in the squad.

"I believe in this team despite the two setbacks, and my answer will always be yes if I am asked whether this is a good team. This is the same belief all Ghanaians have in you."

The GFA President explained that the purpose of the meeting was to remind the players of the support and trust they continue to enjoy back home.

He added, "I asked for this meeting just to remind you that Ghanaians believe in you and we believe you will qualify. You have tomorrow to let the whole of Ghana talk about you."

He concluded his address with a strong call for determination and national pride ahead of the South Africa encounter.

"Just go out there, play well, and win for Ghana," he charged them.

The Black Starlets head into Wednesday's game knowing victory could revive their hopes of progression and secure a pathway toward qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.