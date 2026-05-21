West Africa: Gambia Pair With Ivory Coast in 2027 Afcon Qualifiers

20 May 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia have been drawn against Ivory Coast, Ghana and Somalia in Group C of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The draw for the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers was held in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

The Gambia will play against Ivory Coast, Ghana and Somalia home and away matches during the qualifier.

The Scorpions will be resolute to win their qualifier matches to snatch qualification to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations to be co-hosted in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Gambia have failed to secure qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Morocco after finishing third-place in Group A of the qualifiers with 8 points in six group matches.

Meanwhile, The Gambia have qualified for the continent's biggest football showpiece twice in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

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