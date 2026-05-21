Gambia: League Champions Will Pocket D2m - Sadibou Kamaso

Leader of Team Restore Confidence, Sadibou Kamaso, has disclosed that the country's First Division League champions would receive two million dalasi if stakeholders elect him as president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Kamaso was speaking during the launching of his manifesto for the GFF presidential election at the President's International Award Coference Hall in Bakau on Saturday ahead of the GFF presidential election slated for August 2026.

He pointed out that the league runners-up would receive one million five hundred thousand dalasi, adding that third-place holder would receive one million dalasi.

Kamaso further pointed out all league clubs would receive two hundred and fifty thousand dalasi as pre-season preparations fee.

He will clash with Kemo Ceesay, Amadou LS Jaiteh and Colonel Musa Jammeh in the 2026 GFF presidential election.

The winner for the GFF presidential election will steer the affairs of Gambian football for the next four years.

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