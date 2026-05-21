Gambia: League Champions Will Pocket D2m - Sadibou Kamaso

20 May 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Leader of Team Restore Confidence, Sadibou Kamaso, has disclosed that the country's First Division League champions would receive two million dalasi if stakeholders elect him as president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Kamaso was speaking during the launching of his manifesto for the GFF presidential election at the President's International Award Coference Hall in Bakau on Saturday ahead of the GFF presidential election slated for August 2026.

He pointed out that the league runners-up would receive one million five hundred thousand dalasi, adding that third-place holder would receive one million dalasi.

Kamaso further pointed out all league clubs would receive two hundred and fifty thousand dalasi as pre-season preparations fee.

He will clash with Kemo Ceesay, Amadou LS Jaiteh and Colonel Musa Jammeh in the 2026 GFF presidential election.

The winner for the GFF presidential election will steer the affairs of Gambian football for the next four years.

Sports administrators course for sports journalist underway

Gambia pair with Ivory Coast in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.