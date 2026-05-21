Gambia: Sports Administrators Course for Sports Journalist Underway

Sports administrators' course for sports journalists is underway at the Olympic House in Bakau.

The training, organised by The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) and Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG), bring together 23 sports journalists.

In his opening remarks, Course Director Lamin Sanneh, stated that the training was meant to widen the horizon for sports journalists, improve their capacity and performance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President of SJAG, Omar Jarju, revealed that the idea of training journalists came from GNOC, adding that the training is a positive step.

Jarju added that Gambian sports cannot develop in the absence of sport journalists.

He further added that would equip administrators and sports journalists with techniques.

Jarju commended GNOC leadership for immensely for organisng this training for SJAG.

He revealed that the capacity building is key for sports journalists, adding that it is the mandate of SJAG to develop Gambian sports.

Jarju further revealed that GNOC is an important entity that promotes fair play, transparency and accountability.

He urged journalists to make best use of the training.

Deputizing the president of GNOC, Bakary Jammeh underscored the importance of the training.

"You are key partners in shaping narratives to promote the values of olympic movement, ensure transparency and accountability within our sports. GNOC would continue to invest to strengthen the capacity of stakeholders," Jammeh said.

Jammeh stated that the training would equip sports journalists with knowledge in sports administration, governance and broader dynamics of sports development.

He further stated that GNOC leadership would facilitate the on-going professional development programme that boosts international standards for all stakeholders in sports.

Gina Bass returns to int'l arena as Gambia intensify preparations for CW Games

League champions will pocket D2M- Sadibou Kamaso