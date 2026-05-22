Ghana: Over 800 Ghanaians Register for Evacuation From South Africa Amid Xenophobic Attacks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that more than 800 Ghanaians in South Africa have registered to be evacuated following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

According to the Ministry, the evacuation exercise, which was scheduled to begin on May 21, 2026, has been postponed for a few days to allow authorities to complete the necessary legal and logistical processes required by South African authorities.

In a press release issued in Accra on Thursday, the Ministry explained that the large number of people seeking evacuation requires extensive coordination between Ghanaian and South African institutions.

The statement noted that mandatory passenger screening, flight permits and other legal conditions in South Africa must be completed before the evacuation can begin.

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It added that officials from both Ghana and South Africa are currently engaging to ensure a smoother and more efficient evacuation process.

The Ministry indicated that both countries have agreed on enhanced pre-evacuation arrangements to speed up the exercise and ensure the safe return of Ghanaian nationals.

According to the statement, senior government officials on both sides remain actively involved in discussions surrounding the evacuation.

The Government of Ghana assured Ghanaians living in South Africa that every effort is being made to guarantee their safety and return home safely.

The Ministry also commended the affected Ghanaians for their patience and understanding during the process.

It further assured the public that updates on the evacuation exercise would continue to be communicated in a transparent and timely manner.

By: Jacob Aggrey