Nigeria: APC Declares Jamilu Gwamna Gombe Governorship Candidate

22 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Abubakar Danladi, the returning officer for the governorship primaries, made the declaration on Thursday in Gombe.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Jamilu Gwamna as its gubernatorial flagbearer for the 2027 election.

Abubakar Danladi, the returning officer for the governorship primaries, made the declaration on Thursday in Gombe.

He said that Mr Gwamna garnered 247,161 votes to defeat Ali Pantami, who scored 12,120 votes and Saidu Alkali, who scored 11,602 votes.

Mr Danladi said the exercise was conducted in line with the party's electoral guidelines, describing it as peaceful and transparent.

He said the committee received written complaints from some aspirants regarding the conduct of the exercise, adding that their names had already been printed on the ballot papers before the complaints were submitted.

He commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for providing a level playing ground for all aspirants who participated in the election.

It will be recalled that Mr Pantami had earlier withdrawn from the race over alleged violations of the Electoral Act 2026 and the inability of the party's leadership to provide adequate channels of communication and information necessary for a credible contest.

Also, Mr Alkali, a former Minister of Transport, boycotted the primaries.

(NAN)

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