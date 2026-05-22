Nigeria: Super Eagles' Raphael Onyedika Wins Belgian League Title

Since arriving in Belgium, Onyedika has steadily developed into one of the strongest midfielders in the Belgian league and one of Nigeria's most consistent exports in European football

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika added another major honour to his rapidly growing trophy collection after helping Club Brugge KV secure the 2025/26 Belgian Pro League title on Thursday night.

The Belgian giants were officially crowned champions following a tense 2-2 draw away to K.V. Mechelen, a result that kept Brugge ahead of closest challengers Royale Union Saint-Gilloise with one game still remaining in the Championship Playoffs.

The title triumph completed a remarkable turnaround for Brugge, who had entered the playoff phase trailing Union SG after the regular season campaign.

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Union finished the first stage of the Belgian top flight with 66 points, while Brugge sat three points behind on 63. However, Belgium's unique playoff format halved the points totals before the start of the six-team Championship Playoff, reopening the title race and giving Brugge renewed belief.

From that moment, the momentum gradually shifted.

While Union SG stumbled at crucial stages against Gent and Sint-Truiden, Brugge found consistency and ruthlessness exactly when it mattered most. Important away victories over K.A.A. Gent and R.S.C. Anderlecht dragged them back into contention before their emphatic 5-0 demolition of Union SG at the Jan Breydel Stadium completely transformed the title race.

That crushing victory effectively broke the psychological balance of the championship battle and handed Brugge control heading into the closing stretch of the season.

Against Mechelen on Thursday, Greek winger Christos Tzolis gave Brugge the perfect start after opening the scoring in the 16th minute. Nicolò Tresoldi doubled the visitors' advantage shortly after half-time as the champions appeared to be cruising towards victory.

But the drama was far from over.

Mechelen fought back strongly in the closing stages and eventually rescued a 2-2 draw after an unfortunate 86th-minute own goal. Despite surrendering the lead late on, the single point proved enough to officially confirm Brugge as Belgian champions for a 20th time.

Onyedika was an unused substitute on the night, but the Nigerian midfielder had already played a major role throughout the campaign before falling slightly down the pecking order towards the closing weeks of the season.

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The former FC Midtjylland midfielder remained one of Brugge's most reliable performers for much of the campaign, using his energy, ball-winning ability, positional discipline and composure in possession to help the team control difficult matches both domestically and in Europe.

Since arriving in Belgium in 2022, Onyedika has steadily developed into one of the strongest midfielders in the Belgian league and one of Nigeria's most consistent exports in European football.

The 25-year-old has now won six major trophies during his senior career.

Four of those honours have come with Club Brugge, including two Belgian Pro League titles, the Belgian Cup and the Belgian Super Cup. Before his move to Belgium, he also lifted both the Danish league title and Danish Cup during his time with Midtjylland.

This season again highlighted his growing reputation across Europe.

Onyedika made 30 league appearances for Brugge, starting 22 matches, scoring once and maintaining an impressive 90 percent passing accuracy. He also continued to impress on the continental stage as Brugge reached the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League once again.

His performances have not gone unnoticed.

Reports in Belgium continue to link the Nigerian international with a possible summer exit after suggestions he rejected a contract extension offer from Brugge. Several clubs across Europe are believed to be monitoring his situation closely, with Aston Villa F.C. and West Ham United F.C. among the Premier League sides reportedly interested.

Clubs in Germany and Italy are also said to be tracking the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.