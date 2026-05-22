Liberia Mourns Former Lawmaker and Veteran Political Activist Dusty L. Wolokolie

Liberia is mourning the passing of former Representative and veteran political activist Dusty Lawrence Wolokolie, a longtime public figure whose activism, political engagements, and intellectual presence spanned some of the country's most defining historical periods.

Hon. Wolokolie died suddenly at his home on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to a statement issued by his family. He was 73.

"With profound sorrow and deepest regret, the family and loved ones announce the sudden passing of Hon. Dusty L. Wolokolie," the family said in a public announcement signed by his children.

Dusty was born on January 3, 1953, to Henry and Memeh Wolokolie of Kiliwu, Town, Zorzor District, Lofa County. Dusty's father, Henry P. Wolokolie, Sr., made a career in the mining sector, having worked for the Liberia Mining Company and later for National Iron Ore Company in Mano River, Bomi County. Dusty Wolokolie belonged to a generation of Liberians shaped by intense political awakening, ideological struggle, and national transformation. Over the decades, he evolved from student activist to political organizer, legislator, educator, consultant, and respected public voice.

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To many Liberians, particularly those who experienced the country's turbulent political years of the 1970s, 1980s, civil war period, and democratic transition, Wolokolie was instantly recognizable -- outspoken, ideological, intellectually sharp, and deeply committed to public discourse.

A graduate of the University of Liberia, he earned a bachelor's degree before later obtaining a master's degree in economics from a university in the United States.

During his years in America, Wolokolie worked as a teacher, an experience friends say deepened both his intellectual outlook and his appreciation for public service and mentorship. Upon returning to Liberia, he later established a consulting firm in Monrovia while remaining active in national politics and policy discussions.

Wolokolie emerged prominently during Liberia's years of political unrest and military rule. He was widely associated with Liberia's progressive political tradition and remembered as part of a generation of activists who openly challenged authoritarianism at significant personal risk.

Historical accounts frequently connect him to the famous "Strange Things Are Happening" protest statement during the administration of former President Samuel Doe -- a bold expression of dissent that became symbolic of student and political resistance during that era.

Years later, he transitioned from activism into electoral politics. In Liberia's historic 2005 postwar elections, Wolokolie was elected Representative for Montserrado County District #4 on the ticket of the Unity Party, joining the country's first democratically elected legislature following years of civil conflict.

As a lawmaker, he earned a reputation as a fierce debater and politically assertive figure who seldom avoided difficult national issues. Whether admired or criticized, colleagues and opponents alike acknowledged his willingness to defend his convictions openly and forcefully.

But beyond politics, the tributes emerging from his family paint the picture of a deeply personal man whose greatest pride may well have been his family.

In an emotional tribute posted Thursday, his son, Mr. Mengistu Eddie Wolokolie, reflected on the bond he shared with his father.

"They called you the Chair, Leader, comrade or Dust. I call you Daddy or DW," he wrote. "I was proud to be called your son."

He described his father as both mentor and intellectual companion.

"I don't have my debate partner again. Who can I call to beat up on the progressive?" he wrote.

Mengistu added that despite the family's grief, they remain proud of the sacrifices their father made for Liberia.

"The nation thank you for the sacrifice you made for it. Your name and legacy will live on through my siblings and I, and your grandchildren," he stated. "We will pick up where you stopped."

The tribute captures what many who knew Dusty Wolokolie often observed publicly: behind the fiery political personality was a man deeply attached to family, ideas, conversation, and country.

The family described him as "a devoted Christian, family man, esteemed public servant, and cherished member of the community," adding that his life was characterized by "humility, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to service and humanity."

Hon. Wolokolie was twice married. His first marriage was to Jamima Wolokolie, with whom he had two children, Rodney and Saybah Wolokolie. He later married Hon. Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, with whom he had a son, Eugene Sabah Wolokolie.

Dusty is survived by his wife, Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie; his seven children: Atty. Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie, Mengistu Eddie Wolokolie; George Marshall; Rodney S. Wolokolie, Saybah Wolokolie, Eugene Sabah Wolokolie, and Grace Wolokolie; his grandchildren; as well as friends, relatives and loved ones in Liberia and around the world.

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His younger brother, Henry Pewu Wolokolie, Jr., a private sector advocate and an educator, predeceased him.

As news of his death spreads across Liberia's political and civic circles, tributes are expected from former colleagues, activists, lawmakers, students, and longtime associates who encountered him through decades of public engagement and national debate.

The family announced that funeral arrangements and related services will be announced later. A first family meeting has been scheduled for Sunday, May 24, at 4:00 p.m. at his residence along the VOA-Roberts field Highway.

With his passing, Liberia bids farewell to yet another member of a generation that lived through military rule, political repression, civil conflict, democratic transition, and the long, unfinished work of nation-building.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.