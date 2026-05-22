Liberian Children in School, but Not Learning

Liberia's education crisis is no longer simply about whether children are entering classrooms. Increasingly, it is about whether they are actually learning once they get there.

For years, national conversations around education have focused heavily on enrollment. Build more schools. Increase attendance. Get children off the streets and into classrooms. Those goals mattered, especially for a country rebuilding after war, Ebola, and economic hardship. But the new report by Human Rights Watch and the sobering remarks from Education Minister Jarso Maley Jallah suggest something far more troubling beneath the surface: many Liberian children are physically present in school, yet educationally stranded.

The Minister's story about a child who could neatly copy words from the blackboard but could not read what she had written should disturb every policymaker in this country. That is not merely a classroom problem. That is a national warning sign.

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A nation can survive low enrollment for a period of time and recover through expansion and investment. But a nation that normalizes learning failure quietly plants long-term instability into its own future. Children who cannot properly read, comprehend, reason, or solve problems at foundational levels do not suddenly acquire those skills later by magic. Weak foundations compound over time. By secondary school, many students are simply memorizing, copying, and surviving examinations rather than understanding concepts. By adulthood, the consequences begin to appear everywhere -- in the workforce, in public administration, in business productivity, and even in democratic participation.

This is why the current education debate must go deeper than registration fees alone, serious as those fees are. Liberia now faces two crises operating simultaneously. The first is that too many children cannot afford to enter or remain in school. The second is that many who do enter are not receiving the quality of learning necessary to succeed in life.

And the second crisis may prove even more dangerous because it is less visible.

An overcrowded classroom is easy to see. A leaking roof is easy to photograph. But a child advancing from grade to grade without comprehension is harder to detect until the damage has already spread through an entire generation.

For too long, Liberia has measured educational success by attendance rather than mastery. We celebrate enrollment statistics while quietly avoiding harder questions. Can students read at grade level? Can they write clearly? Can they solve basic mathematical problems? Can they think critically? Can they understand what they are reading, not merely repeat it?

If we are honest, many classrooms across the country already know the answer.

Teachers themselves are struggling inside impossible conditions. Some classrooms reportedly hold between 80 and 150 students. Thousands of volunteer teachers remain unpaid for years. Instructional materials are inadequate. Many schools lack proper sanitation, seating, or basic learning resources. In such conditions, even committed teachers are often forced into crowd management instead of actual teaching.

Yet the national consequences of weak foundational learning extend far beyond education itself.

Liberia speaks often about attracting investment, modernizing government services, strengthening digital systems, improving healthcare delivery, expanding entrepreneurship, and participating competitively in the global economy. But none of those ambitions can stand on a weak educational foundation. A country cannot build a high-capacity economy on low-capacity learning.

Even democracy suffers under such conditions. Citizens who struggle with comprehension are more vulnerable to manipulation, misinformation, and exploitation. Critical thinking is not only an academic skill. It is a civic defense mechanism.

This is why foundational learning must become a national emergency, not merely a ministry concern.

The tragedy is that Liberia's children are not failing because they lack intelligence or potential. They are failing because the system surrounding them is too weak, too underfunded, and too inconsistent to support their development at the earliest stages, when learning matters most.

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And foundational learning is exactly that -- foundational. If a child falls behind in reading and comprehension in the early years, every other subject becomes harder afterward. Science becomes difficult. Mathematics becomes intimidating. Even confidence itself begins to erode.

Eventually, many students stop believing school belongs to them at all.

That is perhaps the cruelest outcome of all: not merely educational failure, but the quiet destruction of possibility.

Liberia must therefore stop confusing schooling with education. A child sitting in a classroom is not automatically learning. A student promoted to the next grade is not automatically prepared. A nation expanding enrollment is not automatically building human capacity.

The real measure of an education system is not how many children enter the classroom. It is how many leave it equipped to think, create, solve problems, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Anything less is not education. It is national self-deception.