Nigeria: Court Gives Defecting Politicians Lifeline Ahead of 2027 Polls

Politicians seeking to defect ahead of the 2027 general elections may now have a wider window to switch parties following a Federal High Court ruling that extended the deadline for political parties to submit their membership registers to September 2026.

The judgement, delivered by Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja, nullified guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directing political parties to submit their membership registers and databases by 10 May as a condition for participation in the 2027 general elections.

The Youth Party had filed a suit challenging the electoral body's directive.

The court held that INEC could not lawfully shorten the timeline already provided under Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 for the submission of party membership records and candidates' particulars.

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According to the court, political parties are required by law to submit the personal particulars of their candidates at least 120 days before an election.

The court declared: "Having regard to Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which requires political parties to submit the personal particulars of their candidates not later than 120 days before an election, the Defendant cannot lawfully abridge or limit that statutory period by prescribing a shorter time frame in its 2027 election guidelines."

The judgement effectively invalidated the 10 May deadline earlier imposed by INEC and ruled that all registered political parties have until September 2026 to submit updated membership registers.

The ruling is expected to significantly reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls, especially for politicians planning to cross over to other parties after losing primary elections.

INEC had earlier fixed 16 January 2027 for the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for 6 February 2027.

Court Judgement on INEC Timetable Sound, Though Narrow in Scope -- Yiaga Africa

In reaction to the court ruling, a civil society group, Yiaga Africa, has described the Federal High Court, Abuja judgement which nullified key provisions in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections as legally sound, albeit narrow in scope.

Yiaga Africa executive director, Samson Itodo, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, said the verdict reaffirmed the supremacy of the Electoral Act 2026 and the principle that subsidiary instruments cannot override or abridge statutory timelines prescribed by the Act.

"Political parties have a right to assert their rights through the courts, especially where there is a clear perception of injustice. We have consistently raised concerns about the compressed timelines introduced through last-minute amendments to the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

"These changes appeared designed to shrink political space, disadvantage certain political actors, and impose logistical pressures on INEC.

"That said, the judgement is legally sound, albeit narrow in scope.

"INEC must now engage transparently with stakeholders on its next steps -- whether that entails an appeal, compliance with the judgment, or a revision of the timetable."

He urged clear communication with political parties and citizens to sustain confidence in the process.

"Whatever course the Commission chooses must be guided by the imperative of protecting the integrity, inclusiveness and credibility of the 2027 electoral process, not administrative convenience," he stated.

ADC Welcomes Court Judgment on INEC Regulations

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has welcomed the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja nullifying aspects of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) timetable and regulations relating to party primaries and other electoral activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday evening and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the judgment as a vindication of its earlier objections to key provisions of the electoral body's guidelines.

The ADC recalled that it had specifically raised concerns over the strict timelines for membership registration and the conduct of party primaries when the guidelines were initially released.

"We believed at the time that the particular restriction was designed to prevent people from leaving the ruling APC. Now that the court has ruled against it, we are certain that, in the coming days, we will witness a mass exodus from the ruling party," the statement added.

CISLAC Hails Court Ruling, Urges Strict Compliance with Electoral Act

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has also welcomed the Federal High Court judgment in Abuja, which nullified key provisions of INEC's revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the Executive Director of CISLAC and Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the judgment as a strong reaffirmation of the rule of law, constitutionalism, and the supremacy of the Electoral Act in Nigeria's democratic process.

Rafsanjani noted that electoral timelines and procedures established by law are designed to ensure transparency, fairness, inclusiveness, and certainty for political stakeholders and citizens.

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It warned that any attempt to abridge legally established timelines could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and create unnecessary uncertainty ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group urged INEC to carefully study the court's ruling and ensure full compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in its future preparations.

It also called on the commission to continue demonstrating impartiality, professionalism, and strict adherence to due process in all electoral activities.

CISLAC further urged the National Assembly, political parties, civil society organisations, and other democratic stakeholders to use the development as an opportunity to deepen discussions on electoral reforms, institutional accountability, and the protection of electoral credibility in Nigeria.

According to the organisation, judicial oversight remains a critical safeguard for sustaining democratic governance and preventing abuse of institutional powers, adding that respect for court decisions and adherence to the rule of law are essential for peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections.

As Nigeria moves closer to another electoral cycle, CISLAC reiterated the need for all institutions and political actors to prioritise national interest, democratic stability, and public trust over partisan or administrative considerations.