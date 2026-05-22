Nigeria: Kaduna Algon Debunks Report On Alleged Local Govt Funds Diversion, Demands Retraction

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kaduna State Chapter, has firmly dismissed as false, mischievous and politically-motivated a report published by an online newspaper (not LEADERSHIP), alleging that State governor, Uba Sani, had hijacked local government allocations in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the State chairman of ALGON, Hon. Jamilu Abubakar, described the publication as a deliberate distortion of facts designed to mislead the public and undermine confidence in the ongoing reforms within the state's local government system.

According to him, Kaduna State remained one of the few States in the federation that has consistently demonstrated measurable commitment to local government autonomy, fiscal transparency and accountable public finance management.

"The allegation that local government allocations are being diverted or hijacked is entirely unfounded and devoid of credible evidence," the statement noted. "Local governments in Kaduna State directly administer salaries, pensions and statutory obligations through structured electronic payment platforms in full compliance with the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy."

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ALGON further observed that Kaduna State's strong performance on national transparency and integrity rankings in both 2024 and 2025 reflected the Uba Sani administration's sustained commitment to due process, institutional accountability and prudent resource management. It argued that such independent assessments fundamentally contradict the narrative advanced in the report.

The association stated that local government chairmen receive detailed monthly allocation statements and deploy resources transparently to critical sectors such as healthcare, basic education, rural infrastructure, water supply and community security interventions.

It also dismissed as fabricated the claim that local government councils receive only N25 million monthly allocations, describing the assertion as both misleading and irresponsible.

Highlighting developmental strides across the state, ALGON disclosed that more than 400 projects have been executed across the 23 local government areas of the State within the past year, many through strategic collaboration between the local government councils and the state government.

The association equally refuted claims that council chairmen had abandoned their constituencies, insisting that local officials remained actively engaged with their communities through regular consultations and grassroots interventions.

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ALGON challenged online news portal and the anonymous sources referenced in the report to provide verifiable evidence in support of the allegations, while demanding an immediate public retraction and apology within 48 hours.

The association, therefore, urged media organisations to uphold the ethics of responsible journalism through diligent fact-checking, fairness and professional restraint, particularly on matters capable of eroding public trust and undermining democratic institutions.