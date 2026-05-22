Nigeria: Tinubu Has No Plan to Abolish Sharia Law, Rename Nigeria - Presidency

The Presidency on Thursday dismissed as false and misleading a viral report alleging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to abolish Sharia Law in Northern Nigeria and rename the country the "United States of Nigeria" through proposed constitutional amendments.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency described the report as fake news designed to create political tension and destabilise the country ahead of the general elections.

The statement said there was no truth to claims that President Tinubu intended to transmit a bill allegedly code-named "Project True Federation" to the National Assembly by 15 December.

"The Presidency wishes to inform Nigerians and state clearly that there is no truth to the viral fake story claiming that President Bola Tinubu seeks to carry out constitutional amendments that will change Nigeria's name to the United States of Nigeria and abolish Sharia Law in the Northern region, among other claims," the statement read.

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According to the Presidency, the report, which cited anonymous sources, was part of a "dubious plot" by desperate politicians to stir political crisis and create disaffection in the country.

"The story, which cited anonymous sources, is part of the dubious plot by some desperate politicians to create disaffection in our country, stir up a political crisis, and heat the polity ahead of the general elections," Onanuga stated.

The Presidency urged Nigerians to disregard the report entirely, describing those behind it as "agents of destabilisation and merchants of disorder."

It stressed that the constitutional amendment process in Nigeria is rigorous and cannot be carried out at the discretion of the President or the National Assembly alone.

"Under our laws, constitutional changes and amendments are serious business that require legislative scrutiny, oversight and serious debate. The process of amending the constitution is not at the President's or the National Assembly's whim," the statement added.

The Presidency explained that any constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly and approval by at least 24 state Houses of Assembly.

It added that President Tinubu remained focused on implementing economic reforms and delivering what it described as "tangible dividends" to Nigerians.

"President Tinubu is focused on the arduous task of entrenching and deepening the economic reforms his administration has embarked upon. He is focused on delivering more tangible dividends to Nigerians," the statement said.

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The Presidency also warned Nigerians to be cautious of fake and divisive reports as political activities ahead of the January 2026 general elections intensify.