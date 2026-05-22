Nigeria: Tinubu Hails NDLEA Over Major Transborder Drug Bust

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over the bust of a Nigerian-Mexican drug syndicate and dismantling of a multi-million-dollar drug network.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Mr Bayo Onanuga on Thursday in Abuja.

NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, on Wednesday announced the major breakthrough following weeks of intelligence gathering and coordinated operations involving NDLEA operatives and international security partners.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The operation led to the arrest of some foreign nationals, local kingpins, and several collaborators, alongside the seizure of chemicals and illicit drugs valued at more than 360 million dollars.

Tinubu described the operation as a significant milestone in Nigeria's campaign against organised crime, narcotics trafficking, and transborder criminal networks threatening national and regional security.

The president said the successful operation demonstrated exceptional professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment.

"I commend the bravery, resilience, and dedication displayed by operatives of the NDLEA throughout this mission.

"I urge them not to be complacent in confronting the menace of drug trafficking," the president said.

Tinubu warned that West Africa had increasingly become a major transit corridor for cocaine, synthetic narcotics, and unregulated pharmaceutical products destined for Europe and North America.

"West Africa has become a great concern in the global war against narcotics as drug barons turn our region into a transit hub for moving cocaine, synthetic drugs and unregulated pharmaceuticals," he said.

The president noted that beyond the security implications, illicit drugs also pose grave dangers to young people across the region, many of whom have become victims of addiction and criminal exploitation.

"Drugs not only pose a critical security threat for our region, but they also pose a grave danger to the future of our youth, some of whom have become victims of the trade," he said.

He urged Nigerians to support security agencies by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities capable of exposing criminal operations and illegal trafficking networks within communities nationwide.

"I call on all Nigerians to see the fight against illicit drugs not as the NDLEA's alone.

"Everyone has a role to play. We must remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tinubu stressed that the successful operation had sent a strong signal that Nigeria's security agencies remained committed to confronting organised crime and enforcing the law without compromise.

"This landmark success is a strong message that our security agencies will not tolerate organised crime and criminality anywhere in the country and that those who threaten public safety will face the law," Tinubu said. (NAN)