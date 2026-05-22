Kenya: Public Transport Federation Ends Fuel Strike Following State House Talks

A private car engulfed in flames along Thika Road after protests over fuel escalated, with thick smoke billowing as running battles disrupted traffic and brought movement on the busy highway to a standstill.

Nairobi — The Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS), including the Matatu Owners Association, on Friday called off the nationwide fuel strike following a high-level meeting with President William Ruto at State House Mombasa.

The operators announced the decision shortly after closed-door talks with the President, saying the government had agreed to address long-standing grievances affecting the transport sector, including insurance claims, auctioneering practices and fuel-related operating costs.

Matatu Owners Association of Kenya President Albert Karakacha praised Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for supporting negotiations, saying counties had lost significant revenue during the strike.

"We want peace in this country and we want to be united so that we can move forward," Karakacha said. "Politics will come in 2027. Let's build our country."

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"We are saying that the strike that we had suspended has been called off fully," he added.

The strike, which entered its second day in several towns on Tuesday when the federation suspended it, had triggered major transport disruptions, forcing thousands of commuters to walk long distances after matatus and buses were withdrawn from the roads.

Transport sector leaders who flanked the President apologised to Kenyans for the chaos witnessed during the demonstrations, distancing themselves from incidents of violence and vandalism reported during the protests.

"We would like to first start by apologizing to the country for the time that we went on strike," a Matatu Owners Association representative said.

"We realized goons infiltrated and maybe political interests came in and people lost their vehicles, schools were vandalized and other institutions. That was not us."

Dialogue

The operators said they opted for dialogue after realising the protests had been infiltrated by criminal groups, resulting in destruction of property and disruption of business activities.

They praised the government for agreeing to review insurance and auctioneering laws, saying many vehicle owners had suffered financial ruin due to aggressive repossessions and unresolved insurance disputes.

The transport leaders further disclosed that additional discussions would continue with the Ministry of Transport on unresolved matters affecting the sector, including weighbridge operations and PSV regulations.

Operators also welcomed government intervention on long-standing concerns surrounding 14-seater matatus operating in Nairobi and Mombasa.

"We are going to work with your government. All of us, we are Kenyans. We want peace in this country and we want to be united so that we can move forward," Karakacha said.

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"Politics will come in 2027. Let's build our country."

Sh10 cut in June-July cycle

President Ruto, while addressing the stakeholders, promised a further Sh10 reduction in diesel prices in the June-July pricing cycle as part of measures to cushion transport operators and consumers from the effects of the global fuel crisis.

He defended the government's fuel stabilisation programme, saying Kenya had already spent billions through subsidies and tax relief measures to shield citizens from soaring global oil prices caused by instability in the Middle East.

The President also announced a raft of measures targeting the transport sector, including engagement with banks to provide relief on transport loans, review of the Insurance Act and Auctioneers Act, and planned regulation of minimum fares for digital taxi operators.

Ruto further directed the National Transport and Safety Authority to support matatu culture by allowing continued use of graffiti and artwork on public service vehicles in a regulated manner.

The government maintained there was no fuel shortage in the country and urged Kenyans to remain calm as efforts continue to stabilise prices and protect livelihoods during the ongoing global fuel crisis.