Nigeria: 2027 - Ex-Imo Deputy Governor Madumere Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket

The former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has emerged victorious as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone).

Speaking to stakeholders, supporters, party members, associates, and well-wishers who trooped out in jubilation, after his victory at the PDP Senatorial primaries, held last Wednesday in Owerri, Madumere described the other contestants as also winners.

Prince Madumere defeated other contestants, including Hon. Greg Egu and High Chief Summers Nwokie, to secure the party's ticket for the 2027 senatorial election in Imo State scheduled for February 6, 2027.

He said: "This moment is not merely a personal victory or a privilege to be arrogantly boastful, but a victory for unity, loyalty, and experience for the collective aspiration of our people for purposeful representation and responsible leadership."

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Madumere added that; "Your confidence in me is a sacred responsibility which I do not take for granted. Owerri Zone deserves a voice that understands the pains, hopes, and aspirations of the people. Our people deserve quality representation anchored on experience, accessibility, integrity, competence and selfless service.

Prince Madumere assured that, having served the state faithfully as Chief of Staff to the State Government and Deputy Governor of Imo State respectively, he would address the challenges facing the communities and offer responsive leadership that would attract development, create opportunities for youths and women, and restore confidence in governance.

He pointed out that; "My aspiration is driven by the desire to restore effective representation, strengthen grassroots development, impact positively on lives, and ensure that the interest of Owerri Zone is protected, defended, and promoted at the national level."

He highlighted that part of his policy would be pursue people-oriented legislation and policies that would improve infrastructure, empower small and medium-scale businesses, enhance education, support agriculture, create jobs, promote youth inclusion, and provide sustainable economic opportunities for the people.

Prince Madumere expressed sincere appreciation to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, adding that Anyanwu's steadfast leadership, resilience, and commitment to the growth and stability of the PDP has continue to inspire party faithful across the country.

Also, he commended the state leadership of the party, led by the Chairman, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, elders, stakeholders, LGA chairmen, ward executives, women leaders, youths, and faithful members whose sacrifices and dedication have kept the PDP strong, united, and vibrant in Imo State despite the challenges confronting opposition parties in the country .

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To the delegates, supporters, and the entire people of Owerri Zone, he expressed gratitude for their trust and belief in his capacity to represent the people effectively at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.