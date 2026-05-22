Liberia: District 17 Crowned Second Division Champions

District 17 Academy claimed the 2025-26 LFA Second Division League title and set off promotion celebrations across four clubs on a final day of high drama that also confirmed the relegation fate of Gedeh FC, Sinoe NPA FC, Gompa FC and Margibi FC.

District 17 sealed the championship with a 2-0 win over Wein Town FC at Unification Town Stadium, finishing top of the table with 54 points to earn a place in the LFA First Division next season.

Shiata FC secured second place and an immediate return to the top flight after rallying to defeat NPA Anchors 3-1 in one of the day's most consequential matches. The victory gave Shiata 53 points and completed a strong comeback campaign following the club's relegation last season.

Golden Dream FC made the most emphatic statement of any promoted side, thrashing Gompa FC 5-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex to finish third with 51 points in its debut Second Division campaign. Forward Ramsay Koyoe scored a brace in the rout, adding to a season-long performance that has drawn reported interest from several top Liberian clubs ahead of next season.

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NPA Anchors, despite losing to Shiata, held on for the fourth and final promotion spot with 50 points. Coach Samir Kamara guided the club through a remarkable turnaround after it spent much of the season hovering near the lower half of the standings.

At the other end of the table, Mighty Barrolle survived by the narrowest of margins, defeating rivals Invincible Eleven 1-0 in one of the season's most pressure-filled encounters. Barrolle entered the match knowing only a win would keep relegation at bay, and the club delivered.

Their survival was confirmed when Susa FC defeated Gedeh FC 3-2 in a simultaneous relegation battle, a result that condemned Gedeh to the drop alongside Sinoe NPA FC, Gompa FC and Margibi FC.

Elsewhere on the final day, Pags FC secured their Second Division status with a 4-3 victory over Cece United Football Academy, and Samira FC closed the season with a 4-1 win over the already-doomed Margibi FC.