Ghana/Liberia: Liberia Faces Ghana in World Cup Qualifiers

Liberia's U-17 women's national team will face Ghana's Black Maidens in the second round of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers, with the first leg set for Saturday, May 23, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana and the return leg scheduled a week later at home.

Kickoff in Accra is at 3:30 p.m. The second leg will be played Saturday, May 30, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, kicking off at 4 p.m.

Liberia advanced to the second round after Libya withdrew from the qualifiers, earning the Liberian side a first-round bye and a direct path to the more demanding two-leg tie against one of West Africa's most experienced youth programs.

Head coach Al-Haji Sekou Dgeorges Manubah, who also serves as chief executive officer of Real Muja Football Club, said his squad is prepared to compete and urged his players to carry themselves with belief when they step onto the pitch in Accra.

"To our girls, go out there with confidence and fight for the country," Manubah said ahead of the team's departure Thursday. "Believe in your talent, trust each other and never give up. Liberia is behind you."

He also called on Liberians at home and in the diaspora to rally behind the team as it pursues a historic qualification for the global tournament.