Liberia Sends Handball Delegation to France

Published: May 22, 2026

MONROVIA -- The Liberia National Handball Association has dispatched a six-member delegation to France for a high-performance training program at the Pays d'Aix Université Club Hand-Ball Academy, the association announced, describing the trip as a milestone in its effort to develop young athletes and upgrade technical capacity through elite European partnerships.

The delegation will participate in the specialized program at the Arena du Pays d'Aix in Aix-en-Provence from May 24 to June 9, 2026. The invitation was signed by PAUC Academy Director Didier de Samie and covers both technical staff and young male and female players selected by the Liberian federation.

The group includes Amb. Alioune Kebe, roving ambassador for youth and sports development in Liberia; national coaches James P. Keller and Taylor Zwannah; and youth players Abraham Roberts, Angel Whornee and Agnès Dorley.

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Before flying to France, the delegation traveled overland to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to complete Schengen visa processing at the French Embassy.

Under the arrangement, PAUC Academy will provide technical organization and access to its training facilities. The Professional Sports Academy is covering international flights, ground transportation to Ivory Coast, accommodations, meals and travel insurance.

LNHA Vice President for Operations Samuel A. Hasay said the program reflects the association's broader strategy of using structured European partnerships to raise the competitive level of handball in Liberia.

"This international trip marks a major milestone for the advancement of our national youth athletes and technical staff," Hasay said. "The LNHA remains committed to utilizing authentic elite European partnerships to structurally upgrade the standard of handball in Liberia."