Africa: WHO Honours Six Global Health Champions At World Health Assembly

21 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

According to WHO, recipients strengthened health systems, advanced disease control, and expanded healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has honoured six laureates for their outstanding contributions to primary healthcare and global public health during the 79th World Health Assembly.

WHO disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the awards were presented by Assembly President Víctor Lajam and Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

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"Víctor Lajam and Tedros Ghebreyesus presented the 2026 prizes.

"The 2026 prizes celebrate dedication to primary health care, reducing inequities, and health for all," the global health body said.

The statement said WHO's Executive Board selected the laureates in February, recognising commitment to scientific excellence and outreach.

According to WHO, recipients strengthened health systems, advanced disease control, and expanded healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide.

WHO stated that 2026 also marked 20 years since LEE Jong-wook died during the Assembly in 2006.

"The Dr LEE Jong-wook memorial prize for public health was awarded to honour his legacy," the statement added.

It said awards presented included the Sasakawa Health Prize, UAE Health Foundation Prize, Sheikh Sabah Prize, SingHealth Award, Dr LEE Prize, and Nelson Mandela Award, recognising outstanding contributions toward improving global public health services worldwide.

"The winners include ASACOBA in Mali, Worawit Tontiwattanasap of Thailand, Bruno Vellas and SingHealth in France and Singapore, Mohammad Abul Faiz in Bangladesh, and Amr Kandeel in Egypt," WHO said.

According to WHO, public health prizes are awarded annually during the Assembly to individuals and institutions worldwide.

It added that nearly 100 nominations came from all six WHO regions, reflecting growing global engagement recognition.

(NAN)

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