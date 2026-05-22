Liberia: Boakai Sends War Crimes Court, Anti-Corruption Bills to Legislature

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has formally submitted legislation to the House of Representatives seeking to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court, advancing what supporters describe as the most consequential accountability reforms Liberia has attempted since the end of its civil wars.

The communication, addressed to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, was read during plenary session on Capitol Hill and referred to the Committees on Judiciary, Good Governance, and Ways, Means and Finance. The committees have two weeks to review both bills and report back to the full House.

"I am pleased to submit, for your consideration and enactment, two landmark bills essential to advancing justice, reconciliation, and sustainable development in our Republic," Boakai wrote in his letter to lawmakers.

The proposed War and Economic Crimes Court would address crimes committed during Liberia's years of political instability and armed conflict between 1979 and 2003. The bill draws heavily from the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which called for criminal accountability for gross human rights violations, war crimes, and economic crimes committed during the civil conflict. It also references Liberia's obligations under international law, including the Geneva Conventions.

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Liberia's civil wars left more than 250,000 people dead and thousands more displaced, injured, or psychologically traumatized. Despite decades of pressure from victims' groups, civil society organizations, and international human rights advocates, no formal accountability mechanism has ever been established. Supporters of the initiative argue that the prolonged absence of justice has allowed a culture of impunity to take root inside the country's political and governance systems.

The proposed court would hold jurisdiction over war crimes, crimes against humanity, and economic crimes linked to the conflict years. The inclusion of economic crimes carries particular weight for many Liberians, who have long argued that the systematic looting of state resources and illegal wartime commercial activity contributed directly to the collapse of national institutions and the prolongation of suffering during the wars.

The companion legislation would create a specialized National Anti-Corruption Court focused exclusively on corruption-related offenses. Boakai told lawmakers that existing judicial structures have proven inadequate in combating corruption and protecting public resources.

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"The devastating impact of corruption on socio-economic rights and national development" demands stronger judicial intervention, the communication stated. The anti-corruption court bill would define acts constituting corruption and establish penalties for those convicted.

Boakai framed both measures as inseparable from Liberia's broader development agenda, arguing that they would rebuild public confidence in governance and bring the country into alignment with international standards on justice and transparency.

"The enactment of these bills will provide accountability for past atrocities and economic crimes, strengthen Liberia's fight against corruption and impunity, enhance public trust in governance and the rule of law, and align Liberia with international standards of justice and transparency," he stated.

The submission has drawn immediate national attention, with many Liberians treating the legislative referral as a historic inflection point, and a direct test of whether the Boakai administration will convert years of rhetoric on justice reform into enforceable law. The two-week committee clock is now running.