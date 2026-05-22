Liberia: 'Rubber Crisis Could Undermine Liberia's Industrial Future'

The former Minister of Education has warned that growing pressure on Liberia's rubber supply chain could undermine jobs, industrial expansion, and the country's long-term economic transformation if urgent corrective actions are not taken.

In a Facebook post, Werner raised concern that intensified competition for raw rubber is already affecting processing companies, with some factories reportedly struggling to maintain full production due to reduced supply inflows.

"Reports within the sector suggest reduced worker shifts at some facilities because of lower raw material intake," Werner said. "If true, that means jobs are already beginning to feel the pressure. This is where the issue becomes bigger than individual companies."

He argued that the implications extend far beyond individual businesses, warning that the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Liberians depend on the performance of the rubber industry.

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According to him, major operators such as Firestone, , and its subsidiary play a central role in sustaining employment and supporting surrounding communities through schools, clinics, transport systems, and local economic activity.

"When factories begin complaining about inadequate rubber supply, this is no longer merely a business issue. It has become a national employment issue," Werner wrote. "And this is where the government's ARREST Agenda enters the conversation directly."

He linked the situation directly to the President 's ARREST Agenda, noting that its priorities on agriculture, job creation, investment, and private sector growth intersect directly with the rubber industry.

"If Liberia loses industrial processing capacity or fails to secure stable supply chains for domestic factories, the country risks undermining one of the very sectors capable of generating large-scale employment outside government," he warned.

Werner further stressed that the crisis is not limited to plantation counties such as Margibi or Bong, but represents a broader national economic challenge tied to exports, industrialization, and Liberia's ability to move up the value chain.

He called on the 55th Legislature to urgently conduct public hearings to assess the severity of the situation and identify structural weaknesses in the sector.

"Lawmakers should be asking difficult questions," he said. "What is happening to Liberia's rubber supply chains? Are local processors being undermined? Is there smuggling or under-declaration taking place? Are government revenues being lost? What policies are needed to protect both smallholder farmers and domestic industry?"

Werner's concerns come amid expansion plans by Jeety Rubber, which has announced ambitions to produce Liberia's first locally manufactured tires by 2028. However, the company has also warned that achieving this goal depends on securing a stable supply of raw rubber, estimating a daily requirement of between 500 and 550 tonnes once full expansion is completed.

His remarks also follow recent high-level attention to the sector, including a visit by the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Liberia, , who praised Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation for their investments in education, healthcare, water systems, and industrial expansion.

Rubber remains one of Liberia's most important export commodities, accounting for 12.5 percent of total export receipts as of 2021, according to the World Trade Organization, and ranking behind iron ore and gold.

In response to concerns over supply pressures, the Liberia Revenue Authority recently issued an "Important Revenue Notice" introducing tighter controls on rubber exports, including transit shipments from Guinea and processed exports from Liberia.

Under the directive, all rubber entering Liberia in transit from Guinea must be officially received at border entry points, escorted to ports of export, and properly documented. Shipments without valid Guinean export certification are to be treated as Liberian exports and subjected to Executive Order No. 151 requirements. Additionally, all processed rubber exports must be jointly inspected and sealed by Customs and the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority before export approval.

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Werner said such regulatory interventions often signal deeper systemic concerns involving supply chain disruptions, revenue leakage, and enforcement gaps in the sector.

He also urged Liberia to learn from regional peers, citing Côte d'Ivoire's strong rubber industrial policy, which has helped the country generate about US$2 billion annually from exports, and Ghana's recent decision to impose a 10-year ban on raw rubber exports to protect domestic processing industries.

"Liberia is now approaching the same crossroads," Werner warned. "Liberia has the raw materials. Liberia has the labor force. Liberia has nearly a century of institutional memory in rubber production. What Liberia has struggled to build consistently is the industrial infrastructure and policy coordination needed to move up the value chain."

He concluded that stabilizing supply chains, protecting domestic processors, and strengthening support for smallholder farmers could transform rubber from a raw export commodity into a foundation for industrial growth and long-term economic development.