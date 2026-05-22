Liberia to Benefit From China's Zero-Tariff Policy

Liberia is set to benefit from China's newly implemented zero-tariff policy for African partners following high-level talks in Beijing on May 19, 2026, where both countries agreed to deepen cooperation across trade, agriculture, infrastructure, and multilateral diplomacy.

China's zero-tariff policy is a sweeping, unilateral trade initiative that eliminates import duties on all qualifying goods originating from 53 African nations with which Beijing shares diplomatic ties. This comprehensive duty-free status applies to 100% of tariff lines, covering agricultural produce, minerals, textiles, and manufactured goods.

The meeting, held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, brought together Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti under the framework of the "China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges."

Both sides described the engagement as a reaffirmation of a long-standing strategic partnership rooted in political trust, shared global experiences, and mutual support during major crises, including the Ebola outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic.

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Liberia among early beneficiaries of zero-tariff policy

A central outcome of the talks was the confirmation that Liberia is among the first African countries to benefit from China's zero-tariff treatment for nations with diplomatic relations.

Wang Yi said the policy, announced by President Xi Jinping, is designed to expand trade opportunities and deepen economic cooperation between China and Africa.

"Liberia is among the first countries to benefit from this measure," Wang Yi said. "China stands ready to work with Liberia to make full and good use of the dividends of the zero-tariff policy, continuously upgrade the level of trade facilitation between China and Liberia and between China and Africa, and unleash the great potential of mutually beneficial cooperation."

He added that China and Liberia would move to expand cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, trade, youth development, health care, and human resource development, while China continues to provide development assistance within its capacity.

Wang Yi framed the bilateral relationship in strong historical terms, emphasizing shared experiences in global health crises and modernization efforts.

"China and Liberia are friends and partners sharing weal and woe," he said. "The two sides have fought shoulder to shoulder against major epidemics such as Ebola and COVID-19, and are moving forward hand in hand on the path to modernization."

He further noted that political relations between Monrovia and Beijing have strengthened under President Xi Jinping and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, describing the relationship as having reached "a new height of strategic partnership."

China also reiterated its support for Liberia's sovereignty, its chosen development path, and adherence to the one-China principle.

For her part, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti welcomed China's continued support and emphasized Liberia's interest in leveraging the zero-tariff arrangement to expand economic opportunities.

"Liberia and China are strategic partners with shared ideals, and bilateral relations have continued to deepen under the guidance of the two heads of state," she said.

She reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the one-China policy and respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that this position has been formally enshrined in domestic legislation.

Nyanti also expressed gratitude for China's assistance during Liberia's development challenges and pandemic response, and highlighted Liberia's interest in learning from China's experience in poverty reduction.

"Liberia looks forward to further close high-level exchanges with China, deepening political mutual trust, making good use of the zero-tariff policy and the platform of the 'China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges,"' she said, adding that Liberia seeks expanded cooperation in trade, agriculture, infrastructure, health care, and people-to-people exchanges.

She also voiced support for China's global governance initiatives, stressing Liberia's willingness to strengthen coordination within the United Nations framework. Beyond bilateral trade and investment, both countries emphasized coordination on multilateral issues and Global South cooperation.

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Wang Yi said China and Liberia would work closely within the United Nations system to promote fairness and stability in global governance.

"China and Liberia are both representatives of the Global South in the United Nations Security Council," he said. "China is ready to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with Liberia, and to work together to reinvigorate and strengthen the UN... and prevent the world from regressing to the era of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak."

Nyanti echoed this position, saying Liberia is ready to work with China to uphold international fairness, justice, and shared prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both sides exchanging views on international and regional developments of mutual concern and reaffirming their commitment to translate the new agreements into practical cooperation outcomes across key sectors.