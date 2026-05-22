Liberia: PUL Prez. Urges Stronger Media Focus On Energy Sector Reporting

The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Julius Kanubah, has called on journalists to prioritize reporting on the country's energy sector, describing it as a critical area of public interest that directly affects national development and citizens' daily lives.

Speaking on May 21, 2026, at a one-day training on "Tracking the Implementation of Liberia's Electricity Regulatory Framework" held at MUREX Plaza in Sinkor, Monrovia, Mr. Kanubah emphasized the essential role of the media in strengthening transparency, accountability, and public awareness within the energy sector.

Addressing journalists, media, and communication professionals, he noted that the training was timely and important, especially as Liberia continues to confront challenges related to electricity access, affordability, and reliability.

Mr. Kanubah described the Press Union of Liberia as the umbrella organization representing journalists and media institutions in the country, with a mandate centered on defending press freedom, promoting free expression, and advancing democratic governance.

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"As many of you know, the PUL is the umbrella organization representing journalists and media institutions in Liberia. As a pro-democracy, pro-development trade union, the PUL engages in advocacy, advancing the rights to press freedom, journalists' rights, freedom of speech and expression, and the promotion of greater democracy in Liberia," he stated.

He also highlighted the Union's commitment to strengthening journalists' capacity and improving their welfare, noting that such training opportunities are always welcomed and supported by the institution.

Mr. Kanubah commended the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission for organizing the training, describing its work as vital to the country's energy security and national development.

"The work of the LERC is crucial for the energy security of Liberia. Access to energy lies at the heart of every society. How the LERC operates has significant consequences on the availability, accessibility, affordability, and utility of energy in Liberia," he said.

He added that the work of the Commission cannot be fully effective without public information and media engagement, stressing that journalists play a key role in translating technical energy issues into public understanding.

"The work of the LERC cannot be performed adequately without public information. It is impossible for the LERC to speak with or engage every Liberian citizen and non-Liberian about its work and policy decision making which impacts access to energy," he noted.

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Mr. Kanubah urged journalists to deepen their understanding of the energy sector in order to improve the quality of reporting and strengthen investigative journalism that holds institutions accountable.

"As a matter of encouragement, I would like to urge all journalists and media practitioners in Liberia to give priority in reporting on the energy sector. The energy sector constitutes a public interest in journalism," he said.

He emphasized that access to electricity is central to livelihoods, economic activity, and national development, adding that journalists must ensure sustained coverage of the sector through informed and analytical reporting.

"If our daily survival and sustainability depend on access to energy then, we ought as journalists to focus on providing quality information by increasing the quality of stories on the energy sector," he said. "This would require engaging in investigative journalism by holding actors and users of the energy sector accountable."

Mr. Kanubah concluded by expressing optimism that the training would contribute to improved media coverage of the electricity sector in Liberia, reinforcing the role of the press in supporting transparency and good governance.