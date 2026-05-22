Zimbabwe: Chivayo Drops Charges Against Ex-Wife Sonja, Mother-in-law

Businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo says he has withdrawn charges against his ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, and her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda, saying he has forgiven them for the sake of his children.

Speaking during an interview with our news crew this morning, Mr Chivayo said his children are missing their mother, prompting him to reconsider.

“She’s the mother of my children, so I have forgiven her,” he said.

“My kids have been calling, asking, where is mommy? So, once it involves my kids, I’m defeated because they are the people I love the most.”

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The businessman, however, maintained that he does not regret having his ex-wife and former mother-in-law arrested, accusing the latter of circulating fake pictures of him and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I don’t regret anything,” said Mr Chivayo.

“For my mother-in-law to circulate fake pictures of President Ramaphosa and me, I think that was a bit out of order. She went to the extreme.

“Citizens must respect Heads of State. That was uncalled for.”

Despite the fallout, Mr Chivayo insisted relations with the Madzikandas had not completely broken down because of the children.

“Our relationship can never end,” he said. “We have two children, and I will still be there for them. I have forgiven them, that’s why I’ve withdrawn the charges.”

Mr Chivayo also addressed allegations of fraud linked to the dispute, saying no fraud had ultimately been committed, although he accused his ex-wife and mother-in-law of attempting to use funds set aside for their children to purchase land valued at US$1.4 million.

“Well, as a person who understands the law, there was no fraud that was committed,” he said.

“But she attempted to buy some piece of land worth US$1.4 million with my children’s investment.

“And according to the High Court order, we agreed that US$5 million is for my children’s cash investment. The money belongs to my kids, so I just play an oversight role.

“So for her to try and remove my name so that she and her mother can go and build clusters, that’s unacceptable.”