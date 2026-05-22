Zimbabwe: Controversial Businessman Chivayo Drops Charges Against Ex-Wife

Sir Wicknell/Facebook
Wicknell Chivhayo and Sonja Madzikanda (file photo)
22 May 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has dropped charges against his former wife, Sonja Madzikanda, and her mother, Tabitha Madzikanda.

The two initially appeared before Harare magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore on Wednesday on charges of cyberbullying and harassment.

The State had alleged that during Chivayo and Sonja's marriage, she unlawfully accessed his cellphone and downloaded several photographs and videos and shared them with her mother.

The State further alleges that the two used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate photographs purporting that Chivayo was once associated with the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is the State's case that the two unlawfully published the photographs on various social media platforms and the photographs and videos went viral.

This reportedly caused Chivayo substantial emotional distress and humiliation.

The State said the two acted unlawfully.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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