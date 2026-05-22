Nigeria: Chelle Hands Late Super Eagles Call-Up to Another NPFL Star Ahead of Unity Cup

The Malian tactician had earlier unveiled a 27-man squad for the four-nation competition

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has strengthened Nigeria's squad ahead of the forthcoming Unity Cup tournament in London after handing late invitations to Yira Sor and Tijani Al Ameen from the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The Malian tactician had earlier unveiled a 27-man squad for the four-nation competition, where defending champions Nigeria national football team will face Zimbabwe, India, and Jamaica national football teams later this month.

However, Chelle has now expanded the squad with the inclusion of Belgian-based winger Sor and Shooting Stars defender Al Ameen, increasing the number of invited players for the tournament.

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Sor returns to the national-team setup after enjoying another impressive campaign with KRC Genk in Belgium.

The explosive winger will now have another opportunity to impress Chelle after struggling to leave a major mark during Nigeria's international friendly against Jordan national football team earlier this year.

His latest invitation is also believed to be directly connected to the absence of highly-rated AIK winger Zadok Yohanna.

Yohanna had initially been included in Chelle's plans for the tournament after catching attention with his performances for Swedish giants AIK Fotboll this season.

However, the Swedish side officially declined to release the youngster, citing the player's ongoing rehabilitation programme as well as sporting considerations, with the club insisting Yohanna remains an important figure in their project.

Al Ameen's invitation, meanwhile, further underlines Chelle's growing willingness to integrate home-based players into the national-team setup.

The Shooting Stars defender becomes the eighth Nigeria Premier Football League player included in the Unity Cup squad, further boosting domestic league representation under the Super Eagles manager.

Chelle had already invited seven standout NPFL performers before the latest additions, including Rangers International duo Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke, alongside Elias Ochobi of Rivers United F.C, and 3sc's Ayobami Junior. With Ikorodu City's trio, Tosin Oyedokun, Aderemi Adeoye and Michael Atata also selected for the trip.

Nigeria head into the tournament as defending champions and will be targeting another strong outing in London as Chelle continues shaping his preferred core ahead of a demanding international calendar.