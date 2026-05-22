Liberia's Cocoa Exports Surge By 54 Percent

Monrovia, May 22, 2026 -- Liberia's cocoa sector has experienced a remarkable surge in export performance, with exports rising by 54 percent between 2024 and 2025, according to the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA).

During the reporting period, cocoa exports increased from 23,823 metric tons in 2024 to 36,609 metric tons in 2025, boosting revenue from approximately US$934,445 in 2024 to US$2.2 million in 2025.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing in Monrovia on Thursday, May 21, 2026, Acting Director General of LACRA, Mr. Dan T. Saryee Sr., attributed the increase to intensified enforcement operations, stronger licensing systems, expanded farmer engagement, increased commodity formalization, and growing confidence among actors operating within regulated market channels.

He emphasized that this progress is the result of renewed efforts to lay the foundation for a major resurgence in Liberia's agricultural commodity sector through increased global engagement and institutional reforms. As a result, LACRA has maintained annual coffee exports at 125 metric tons in both 2024 and 2025, while actively promoting the "Coffee Liberica" initiative through participation in the Inter-African Coffee Organization.

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"To fuel future production, we currently have 400,000 Liberica coffee seedlings thriving in nurseries across Bong, Nimba, and Lofa counties," Saryee said. "Our vision is to scale and brand Coffee Liberica as a flagship initiative in the years ahead."

Saryee further noted that under the current administration, LACRA has evolved from focusing on a single commodity to becoming a diversified regulatory institution.

The Authority is now working closely with stakeholders, including the Liberia Agriculture Companies Association (LACA), to strengthen cooperation and enforcement within the oil palm and rubber industries. "Beyond our historical focus, LACRA now actively regulates the oil palm and rubber sectors," he said.

Highlighting progress made in rebuilding partnerships and donor confidence, Saryee stated, "Upon assuming office in June, we met an institution with zero active partners.

Today, we have secured commitments from 10 strategic partners who are supporting LACRA programs." He added that this development reflects growing confidence in the Authority's transparency and commitment to Liberian farmers.

Meanwhile, for the first time since its establishment, LACRA has secured reliable Wi-Fi connectivity at its central office and has begun digitizing its financial, administrative, and operational systems. Staff members are currently undergoing intensive training to strengthen their capacity to manage the new digital platforms.