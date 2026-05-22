Liberia: Ebola Outbreak Raises Concern

22 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The House of Representatives has summoned the heads of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health to appear before it next Tuesday. The session aims to discuss Liberia's preparedness and response strategies regarding the recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The House took this decision on Thursday, May 21, following a communication from Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dixon W. Seboe and District #8 Representative Prince A. Toles, both calling on the House to invite health authorities.

In their communication, the lawmakers requested a hearing to address Liberia's preparedness and response strategies concerning the recent Ebola outbreak in the DRC.

The World Health Organization has declared the DRC Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, raising serious alarms across the West African subregion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Rep. Seboe, the ongoing situation presents a significant risk of further spread, given Liberia's proximity to the affected regions and its historical experiences with Ebola outbreaks--particularly the devastating crisis between 2014 and 2016 that resulted in significant loss of life and strained the healthcare system.

He stated that understanding the current status of public health infrastructure, surveillance systems, and community awareness campaigns will be vital to ensuring the safety and health of Liberian citizens.

The representatives cited Liberia's proximity to the affected regions and the country's past Ebola experience as critical reasons for urgent legislative attention.

They further emphasized the need to ascertain what measures NPHIL, and the Ministry of Health currently have in place to prevent a resurgence of Ebola in Liberia.

The lawmakers also stressed the importance of evaluating the status of Liberia's public health infrastructure, surveillance systems, and ongoing community awareness campaigns nationwide.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.