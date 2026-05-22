Liberia: U.S. - Liberia Compact Sparks Fierce SRHR and Data Row

Paynesville — The Informal Working Group (IWG) on Reproductive Health and Rights has raised serious concerns over sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) and data sovereignty during a consultative meeting aimed at understanding the United States global health compact signed by Liberia.

The group said the engagement seeks to advance advocacy efforts to ensure that healthcare services remain protected and that data sovereignty is prioritized as Liberia pursues health self-reliance without leaving vulnerable populations behind.

The United States and Liberia in 2025 signed a five-year, US$176 million bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant step toward advancing the America First Global Health Strategy and strengthening joint efforts to protect public health.

Under the arrangement, the United States is expected to provide up to US$125 million in health assistance over the next five years to support HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, and global health security. Liberia, in turn, will increase its domestic health spending by nearly US$51 million as it assumes greater financial and operational responsibility for its national health system. The framework is intended to support long-term sustainability, greater transparency, and more efficient use of financial resources.

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Liberia has made notable progress in recent years, including major advances toward the 95-95-95 HIV targets, more than a 30 percent reduction in malaria incidence, and strengthened laboratory and disease surveillance capabilities. These achievements, according to stakeholders, demonstrate Liberia's resilience and readiness to independently lead its health programs and move beyond outdated and unsustainable aid models.

The MOU also reinforces direct government-to-government collaboration and supports the modernization of national health systems.

However, on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the IWG hosted a practical consultation at the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville, bringing together civil society organizations, youth groups, advocates, medical and health professional associations, and media institutions. The consultation sought to engage the Government of Liberia, especially the Legislature, to ensure that the compact does not leave key health services behind.

Participants stressed the importance of including maternal and new born, family planning and contraceptives, routine childhood immunization programs beyond polio, nutrition initiatives, broader health system strengthening, and support for community health NGOs within the compact framework.

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The gathering also expressed concerns about Liberia's co-financing obligations under the agreement, the Ministry of Health's direct management of implementation, potential higher costs under "Buy American" requirements, and the practicality of the proposed self-reliance timeline.

Providing the opening reflection and welcome remarks, Willet Salue noted that one of the most critical and contested areas of the health law remains the regulation of sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), particularly access to essential healthcare services for women, girls, and the broader community.

According to her, the coalition aims to strengthen legal and policy frameworks surrounding SRHR in Liberia by advocating for comprehensive reforms that protect and promote the rights of women and girls to access essential reproductive healthcare services.

"Liberia needs a stand-alone data protection law that will safeguard the country's data sovereignty, especially as the agreement indicates that Liberia's data could be accessible to the U.S. for 25 years," one panelist noted during a discussion session held as part of the forum.

Participants praised the compact, noting that if properly implemented, it could significantly improve healthcare services across Liberia. However, they urged the government to prioritize the rights and interests of communities and called for broader public awareness and informed national discussions on the agreement.