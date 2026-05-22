Liberia: Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Seeks Investment in Liberia

Monrovia — Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Tamrat Layne Admassu has engaged the Liberian government in discussions to strengthen bilateral relations and expand investment opportunities in Liberia.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing in Monrovia on Thursday, May 21, 2026, Tamrat said the engagement focuses on promoting economic cooperation, attracting foreign investment, and supporting partnerships in areas including human development, governance, economic growth, and assistance for people living with disabilities.

Tamrat, who serves as Senior International Representative of the Collard Group Impact Investment Company, noted the institution's commitment to contributing to Liberia's development agenda.

"I am the Senior International Representative of Collard Group Impact Investment Company. With all the capacity and partners, we want to do something for Liberia," he said, explaining that the company wants to prioritize empowerment, local employment, community participation, and infrastructure development.

According to Tamrat, the company is interested in undertaking projects in sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, and construction, ensuring direct benefits for Liberian communities.

He concluded by expressing optimism about working with the Liberian government and other institutions to support Liberia's development and Africa's broader transformation agenda.