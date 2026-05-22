Liberia: Capo Begins Rural Electrification Project in Carbadae Communities

Monrovia — The Carbadae Apoliebo Organization (CAPO) has launched the first phase of a major rural electrification initiative, aiming to improve access to lighting, education, and security across several communities in the Carbadae area of Wacaba Statutory District.

Spearheaded by CAPO Executive Chairman Sennay Carlor, III, and Co-Chairman Alphonso B. Cole, the project focuses on providing solar-powered lights to underserved towns and villages throughout the district.

At the official launch ceremony, CAPO donated several solar lights, educational materials, and books to students in Chebior Town. Residents praised the gesture, describing it as a meaningful contribution to community growth and educational advancement.

In the first phase of the initiative, the following towns and villages received solar lights:

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Barduway Town - 3 solar lights

Shadee Town - 4 solar lights

Butt Nacky Village - 2 solar lights

Miles 48 Community - 4 solar lights

Tacti Village - 2 solar lights

Gblayee Town - 8 solar lights

Sanquine Junction - 2 solar lights

Pyne Town - 45 solar lights

During the turnover ceremony in Shadee Town, Chairman Carlor reaffirmed CAPO's commitment to fostering stronger ties with residents and supporting development initiatives throughout the Carbadae communities in District #3, Sinoe County.

He explained that the electrification project was introduced to address key challenges facing rural communities, including limited access to electricity, poor nighttime security, and barriers to learning for students.

Despite logistical and financial challenges, CAPO successfully negotiated and implemented the first phase with support from partners and stakeholders. The second phase, Carlor noted, will soon expand to all communities in Carbadae.

Chairman Carlor also acknowledged the support of Crayton Old Man Duncan, whom he credited for making critical contributions to the initiative's success. He called on citizens to actively contribute to their communities' development and support the work of government and elected leaders.

Residents, youth groups, women leaders, and traditional authorities welcomed the initiative, describing it as a major milestone for rural transformation in the district.

Wacaba Statutory District Superintendent Kwekue Queeley commended CAPO for what he described as a timely and impactful intervention benefiting communities across the Carbadae area.