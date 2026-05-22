Nigeria: Police Deny Rescue of Abducted Oyo Students, Teachers

The Oyo State Police Command has debunked reports claiming that abducted students, pupils and teachers in Orire Local Government Area have been released, insisting that rescue operations are still ongoing.

In a press statement issued by the police public relations officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the command said security agencies were continuing intensive efforts to secure the safe rescue of the victims and apprehend those behind the abduction.

"The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the abducted students, pupils, and teachers in Orire Local Government Area are yet to be released, as intensive efforts by security agencies continue to ensure their safe rescue and the arrest of those responsible for the criminal act," the statement read.

The command dismissed as false the rumour currently circulating that the victims had been rescued and urged residents to remain calm while supporting ongoing security operations.

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"The Command hereby debunks the rumour currently circulating that the victims have been rescued. Members of the public are urged to remain calm, support the ongoing efforts of the joint security team, and verify every piece of information before sharing it," the police stated.

The police further warned that the spread of misinformation was capable of undermining rescue operations and creating unnecessary panic among residents.

"The spread of fake news and misinformation only creates unnecessary panic, heightens tension, and diverts limited security resources that are critically needed for the ongoing operations," the statement added.

The Command assured residents of the state that verified updates would be made available as events unfold and advised members of the public seeking authentic information or clarification to contact the Police Public Relations Officer or the Command's control room.