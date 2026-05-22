Nigeria: Lascopa Raises Alarm Over Adulterated Palm Oil Across Lagos Markets

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA, has raised concerns over the circulation of adulterated palm oil in Lagos markets following reports of contaminated products being sold to consumers.

The agency, in a statement posted on Lagos State Government's official X handle, said market surveillance and consumer complaints uncovered the sale of artificially enhanced palm oil by some traders.

General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, warned that the adulterated products may contain substances such as candle wax, chemicals, dyes and other impurities capable of causing food poisoning, stomach disorders, tissue damage and liver complications.

He disclosed that the agency sealed a shop at Idutafa Lane, off Oluwa Street near Amodu Tijani Oluwa Mosque, Lagos Island, over the sale of adulterated palm oil.

Solebo advised consumers to watch out for unusual colour, offensive odour, excessive thickness and visible sediments when purchasing palm oil, urging residents to patronise trusted vendors.

He also warned traders involved in the distribution of adulterated products to desist or face sanctions under consumer protection laws in the state.

The agency said it would continue market monitoring, consumer sensitisation, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure that residents have access to safe, wholesome, and quality products across Lagos State.