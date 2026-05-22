Nigeria: Court Remands Man Over Alleged Forgery of Deceased Lawyer's Seal, Signature

UMUAHIA — A Magistrate Court sitting in Aba North, Abia State, has remanded a man identified as Ekeke Nnamdi, in police custody,over alleged forgery of a seal and signature belonging to a deceased legal practitioner, Agbai Igwe.

The suspect, who also presented himself as a legal practitioner,was alleged to have forged late Igwe's seal and signature to prepare a deed of power of attorney in favour one Okoro Onyekachi Christiana.

In the three count charge with number; MAN/182c/2026, Commissioner of Police vs Ekeke Nnamdi, M,43 years, the prosecutor alleged that the suspect knew that Agbai had died two years ago , but forged his seal to prepare the document for Okoro,thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 467 (1) (b) of the criminal code, cap 80 ,laws of Abia state of Nigeria,2005.

When the charges were read to him,the suspect pleaded not guilty.

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The Nigerian Bar Association,NBA, Aba Branch ,who is the complainant in the suit, was represented by its chairman, Charles Onuchukwu.

Counsel to the suspect, Iheanyi Anyamele, pleaded for bail for his client. However, the prosecutor, Uzoamaka Emmanuel, who is the legal officer of the Aba Area Police command,opposed the bail application, stressing that the suspect,if granted bail, would interfere with the Police investigations.

Ruling on the matter,the Magistrate, Lawrence Udo Okite, held that the suspect be remanded in police custody.

The Counts read: " That you, Ekeke Nnamdi,'M' and others now at large on the 12th May,2026,at Cyber Cafe office,locate at post office, opposite,Star textile Mill, Aba, in the Aba North Magisterial district did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: Impersonation and forgery and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 A(a) of criminal code cap 80,vol 111, laws of Abia state of Nigeria,2005.

'That you,Ekeke Nnamdi, 'M' and others at large on the same date and place , in the aforesaid magisterial district did with intent to defraud, falsely represent yourself as a legal practitioner in the name of Barr. Agbai Igwe(late), by preparing a deed of power of attorney in favour of one Okoro Onyekachi Christiana,a representation you know to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 484 of the criminal code cap 80 vol 111 laws of Abia state of Nigeria,2005.

"That you,Ekeke Nnamdi 'M' and others now at large on the same date and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did forged,scanned a seal and signature of Barr Agbai Igwe,in the 12/5/2026 abd used it to prepare a power of attorney in writing,in favour of one Okoro Onyekachi Christiana, purported the power of attorney to be frank by him,a lawyer you know that had died for the past two years ago and thereby committing an offence contrary to 464 (c) 465 and punishable under Section 467 (1) (b) of the criminal code cap 80,laws of Abia state of Nigeria 2005."