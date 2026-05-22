Ghanaian Times Journalist Wins 2 Honours At Merck Awards

A journalist with The Ghanaian Times, Agnes Opoku Sarpong, has won two honours at the 2025 Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards for her outstanding reporting on diabetes and hypertension.

Ms Sarpong placed first and third in the print category for West African countries for stories published in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The awards were presented at the Merck Foundation Summit and Awards Ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday in partnership with the Lordina Foundation.

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Speaking at the ceremony, the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, praised journalists and other award winners for their commitment to raising awareness on critical health and social issues.

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She said the summit was not only about figures and reports, but also about the lives that had been positively impacted through healthcare and education interventions.

Mrs Mahama explained that the Lordina Foundation was established to support vulnerable people, particularly women and children, through programmes in healthcare, education and economic empowerment.

She noted that the Foundation's partnership with the Merck Foundation had helped improve many lives across the country.

According to her, more than 40 medical professionals had received scholarships for specialised training, while over 110 young people had been trained in the arts and information and communication technology (ICT).

Mrs Mahama further stated that 40 girls had benefited from the Educating Linda programme, which supports students with school fees, uniforms and learning materials.

She added that journalists had also undergone training to improve reporting on diabetes, hypertension and gender-based violence to deepen public awareness.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother, Dr Rasha Kelej, expressed appreciation to African First Ladies for supporting the foundation's programmes across the continent.

She also commended African journalists for using their platforms to address infertility stigma and create awareness on diabetes and hypertension.

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Dr Kelej welcomed the award winners into the Merck Foundation Alumni and announced that they would receive one-year access to an online educational training programme known as the "Masterclass".

The event brought together health professionals, journalists, policymakers and development partners to celebrate efforts aimed at improving healthcare awareness and empowering women and girls across Africa.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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