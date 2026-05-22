Ghana: 'Only 1 in 4 Severely Malnourished Children Receive Lifesaving Treatment'

Only 25 per cent, representing one in four Ghanaian children identified with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) receive the lifesaving Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) needed for their recovery.

SAM, which commonly affects children under five years, leaves them extremely thin, weak and vulnerable to infections, increasing their risk of death if not treated early.

Although an estimated 68,517 children are diagnosed with SAM annually in Ghana, only 14,385 out of a target of 25,000 children have so far been reached with lifesaving RUTF interventions.

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The situation came to light at a stakeholder meeting on Ghana's malnutrition crisis held in Accra yesterday to advance efforts towards increased domestic financing for nutrition interventions.

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In a presentation, Senior Analyst for Child Health at Clinton Health Access Initiative, Mr Adam Abdul-Fatahi, disclosed that although admissions for SAM treatment had tripled in recent years, cure rates had declined.

He explained that RUTF, a nutrient-dense, shelf-stable peanut-based paste used in the treatment of severely malnourished children, was currently largely funded by donors or paid for by patients.

Mr Abdul-Fatahi said disruptions in funding and supply over the years had repeatedly interrupted gains made in SAM interventions, thereby putting the lives of vulnerable children at risk.

He therefore called for the inclusion of RUTF in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) essential package to ensure stable financing and nationwide access.

"This inclusion will remove patient cost barriers, stabilise supplies and support Ghana's Nutrition for Growth commitment to invest six million dollars annually in nutrition commodities," he stated.

The President of the Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Rev. Prince Baidoo, said nutrition remained one of the most cost-effective interventions for reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the country.

He noted that investment in RUTF held the potential to secure a healthier future for children by providing them with the nutrients needed for proper growth and development.

"Investing in RUTF has huge economic returns and reduces losses to Ghana's GDP caused by poor health, education and productivity outcomes," Rev. Baidoo stressed.

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The Executive Director of Women, Media and Change, Dr Charity Binka, underscored the need for stronger partnerships and sustained commitment to improve child nutrition and healthcare delivery.

"Improving nutrition is key to improving the overall health of the population," she stated.