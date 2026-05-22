Ghana: Outdated Laws Hindering Stray Animal Control - Vet Service

The Risk Communication Officer of the Veterinary Services Directorate (VSD), Dr Benjamin Kissi Sasu, has called for the speedy passage of the Animal Health Bill to strengthen efforts to combat the growing menace of stray animals across the country.

He said the existing Disease of Animals Act, 1961 (Act 83), under which the VSD currently operates, is outdated and ineffective in addressing modern challenges relating to animal control and public safety.

He noted that it had become unsightly to see herds of cattle, sheep, goats and other domestic ruminants roaming the streets daily, competing with vehicles and pedestrians for space.

He added that, apart from the physical danger posed by stray animals, the situation also presents serious public health risks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday on the increasing presence of stray animals, particularly in urban centres, Dr Sasu said the absence of a modern legal framework continued to undermine the ability of veterinary officers to respond promptly to such incidents.

"Most of the laws we are working with are old and do not meet current needs. This affects how we respond to the situation on the ground," he stated.

According to him, the current legal arrangement limits the authority of veterinary officers, particularly in enforcing measures such as impounding stray animals, since such powers largely rest with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Dr Sasu explained that this often results in delays and inefficiencies, especially in emergency situations where swift intervention is required to protect lives and property.

He said although efforts to review the law began around 2006, progress towards replacing it had been slow, despite support from successive governments.

The VSD Risk Communication Officer further noted that overlapping responsibilities and weak coordination between the directorate and local assemblies continued to hinder effective enforcement.

He therefore appealed to the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to support advocacy efforts aimed at accelerating the passage of the Animal Health Bill.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The passage of a new law will clearly define our roles and give us the power to act without unnecessary delays," Dr Sasu emphasised.

He said the proposed legislation would empower veterinary officers and animal welfare professionals to enforce regulations directly, improve coordination among relevant institutions, and strengthen accountability among livestock owners.

Dr Sasu expressed concern over the increasing presence of stray animals on major roads and in residential communities, warning that they pose risks of road accidents, disease outbreaks and sanitation challenges.

He expressed optimism that the passage of the bill would significantly improve animal control measures, enhance public safety and promote environmental sanitation.