West Africa: Ecowas Meeting - FG Seeks Unified Action Against Border Crimes

The federal government has intensified calls for stronger cross-border cooperation among ECOWAS member states to combat transnational crime, terrorism and other border-related challenges threatening regional stability.

The Director-General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Adamu Adaji, made the call during the annual stakeholders' meeting on ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation held in Abuja.

The regional meeting, hosted by the ECOWAS Commission, was attended by representatives from ECOWAS member states including Nigeria, Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

A statement on the presentation of the NBC boss at the meeting was made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja by Chinwe Udouwem, Head, Information, Press and Public Relations in the commission.

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Adaji underscored the need for ECOWAS member states to strengthen cross-border cooperation to tackle terrorism, transnational crimes and illegal movements threatening peace and stability in the region.

He noted that deeper regional integration would enhance joint security operations, improve resource sharing and promote socio-economic development among border communities across West Africa.

The DG, who was represented by Dr Farouk Tarfa, NBC Head of Cross Border Cooperation, said Nigeria was the first country in the sub-region to establish the ECOWAS Cross Border Cooperation (CBC) programme.

He noted that Nigeria keyed into the programme due to its strategic importance in addressing complex border challenges and combating terrorism while promoting social cohesion among border communities.

According to him, the programme is designed to leverage the existing homogeneous socio-cultural identities along border communities.

Adaji further explained that the CBC programme promotes joint development and utilisation of transboundary resources.

He said the programme also helped in pooling of resources for the provision of strategic goods and integrated health management approaches to combat transboundary diseases among member states.

"This programme also provides opportunities for joint security operations capable of guaranteeing peace, security and stability within border areas, thereby facilitating growth and development across the region," he said.

Adaji recalled that the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government adopted the concept of cross-border cooperation in Jan. 2006 as part of the sub-regional integration mechanisms for the integration process.

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He said the adoption, subsequently, led to the establishment of the ECOWAS Cross Border Cooperation Programme by ministers in charge of border issues. (NAN)