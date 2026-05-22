Nigeria: Cislac Hails Court Ruling, Urges Strict Compliance With Electoral Act

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has also welcomed the Federal High Court judgment in Abuja, which nullified key provisions of INEC's revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the Executive Director of CISLAC and Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, described the judgment as a strong reaffirmation of the rule of law, constitutionalism, and the supremacy of the Electoral Act in Nigeria's democratic process.

Rafsanjani noted that electoral timelines and procedures established by law are designed to ensure transparency, fairness, inclusiveness, and certainty for political stakeholders and citizens.

According to CISLAC, no institution, regardless of its constitutional independence, should exercise powers beyond those expressly provided by law.

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While acknowledging the operational challenges faced by INEC, the organisation maintained that administrative convenience cannot override statutory provisions designed to safeguard electoral integrity.

It warned that any attempt to abridge legally established timelines could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and create unnecessary uncertainty ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group urged INEC to carefully study the court's ruling and ensure full compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in its future preparations.

It also called on the commission to continue demonstrating impartiality, professionalism, and strict adherence to due process in all electoral activities.

CISLAC further urged the National Assembly, political parties, civil society organisations, and other democratic stakeholders to use the development as an opportunity to deepen discussions on electoral reforms, institutional accountability, and the protection of electoral credibility in Nigeria.

According to the organisation, judicial oversight remains a critical safeguard for sustaining democratic governance and preventing abuse of institutional powers, adding that respect for court decisions and adherence to the rule of law are essential for peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections.

As Nigeria moves closer to another electoral cycle, CISLAC reiterated the need for all institutions and political actors to prioritise national interest, democratic stability, and public trust over partisan or administrative considerations.