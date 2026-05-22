Nigeria: 2027 - Senator Jibrin Denies Stepping Down From Kogi East Race

Senator Isah Jibrin, representing Kogi East Senatorial District, has dismissed reports alleging that he had agreed not to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries for Kogi East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the claims as false, fabricated and politically motivated.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the lawmaker said he remained firmly in the race and had at no time withdrawn, stepped down or authorised anyone to issue statements on his behalf concerning his political ambition.

According to him, the reports were being circulated by "desperate political actors" bent on misleading the public and creating confusion within the APC in Kogi East.

"My attention has been drawn to the wave of falsehoods, fabricated reports and mischievous propaganda being circulated by desperate political actors alleging that I had pledged not to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries for Kogi East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections," he said.

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"Ordinarily, I would not dignify such pedestrian falsehoods with a response. However, the deliberate attempt to mislead the public through forged statements and concocted narratives makes this clarification imperative."

Jibrin stressed that he remained committed to seeking the mandate of the people of Kogi East under the APC platform.

"Let me state categorically and without ambiguity: I remain the authentic candidate of the APC in Kogi East and firmly committed to seeking the mandate of my people once again under the platform of our great party, the APC," he stated.

"At no time did I withdraw, step down or authorise any individual or group to issue statements on my behalf regarding such baseless claims."

The senator maintained that neither verbally nor in writing had he informed anyone or any institution that he would not return to the Senate in 2027.

"Never at any point -- verbally or in writing -- have I informed anyone, institution or authority that I will not return to the Senate in 2027. I remain stoic, resolute, focused and more prepared than ever to continue rendering quality representation to the good people of Kogi East," he added.

He called on the leadership of the APC, party stakeholders and his supporters not to fall for what he described as the antics of "fifth columnists" seeking to cause confusion and political tension within the party.

"I urge the leadership and hierarchy of our great party, the APC, as well as my supporters and stakeholders across the district, not to fall for the antics and ploys of fifth columnists whose only stock-in-trade is confusion, blackmail and political mischief," he said.

Jibrin further accused the sponsors of the reports of resorting to propaganda and misinformation after allegedly failing to gain the support of the people.

"It is obvious that the sponsors of these fake reports have descended into panic mode. Having failed to gain the confidence and support of the people, they have resorted to crude propaganda, misinformation and desperate underhanded tactics in a futile attempt to distort reality and create unnecessary tension within our political family," he stated.

He insisted that no amount of propaganda or falsehood could diminish the support he continued to enjoy among the people of Kogi East.

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"No amount of fabricated stories, sponsored propaganda, forged statements or orchestrated campaigns of falsehood can diminish the overwhelming support, goodwill and confidence the people of Kogi East continue to repose in me," he said.

"Those behind these lies are merely exposing the emptiness of their strategy and the depth of their desperation."

The senator reaffirmed his commitment to the peace, progress and development of Kogi East Senatorial District and urged supporters to remain steadfast ahead of the 2027 elections.

"I therefore call on all supporters, stakeholders, party faithful and members of the public to disregard these malicious reports and remain steadfast as we continue to strengthen our democratic process ahead of 2027," he said.

"Conclusively, I remain the authentic and formidable candidate for the 2027 APC Kogi East Senatorial District."