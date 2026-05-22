Nigeria: NDLEA Urges Nigerians to Reject Culture That Glamourises Drug Abuse

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), has called on Nigerians to reject and actively counter what he described as a toxic pop culture that glamourises drug abuse, especially among young people.

Marwa made the call on Thursday during the official commissioning of the agency's radio station, Clean Beat 91.5FM, in Abuja, saying stakeholders must support the NDLEA's War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign to protect the youth from substance misuse.

He warned that drug abuse was increasingly being normalised in popular culture, stressing the need for deliberate intervention through education and media engagement.

"We recognize that behind every statistic of drug abuse is a human being. A vulnerable teenager seeking escape; a broken family searching for answers; a brilliant mind derailed but capable of redirection," he said.

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"Through this station, we will drive our narrative softly but firmly. We will counter the toxic pop-culture that glamourises drug abuse by replacing it with a vibrant, alternative culture--one that celebrates sobriety, showcases real stories of recovery, and provides accurate, life-saving information," he added.

Marwa warned that failure to control the narrative around drug use could have severe consequences for national security and public health.

"Let us make no mistake: the stakes could not be higher. If we do not control the narrative today, the consequences tomorrow will be catastrophic," he said.

He added that substance abuse remained a major driver of insecurity and economic decline, but expressed optimism that sustained advocacy could reverse the trend.

"At the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, our mandate is clear... we intercept illicit shipments, we dismantle sophisticated criminal syndicates, and we prosecute those who trade in human misery," he said.

Speaking at the event, the United Nations Country Representative, represented by Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga, commended the initiative, describing it as an innovative approach that complements enforcement with education and advocacy.

He said the radio station aligns with the National Drug Control Master Plan and strengthens NDLEA's leadership in promoting a balanced, health-oriented approach to drug control.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Charles Ebuebu, described the project as a strategic use of broadcasting for national orientation and behavioural change, particularly among young people.