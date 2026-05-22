Nigeria: Police Recover 119 Ak-47 Live Ammunition Hidden Near Gombe Graveyard

The Nigeria Police Force has recovered 119 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 live ammunition concealed in a bag along Kalshingi Road in Kwadon, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The discovery was made following credible intelligence received by the Divisional Police Officer of Kwadon Division around 10:30 a.m. on May 19, 2026, according to the Command's spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi.

He said the tip-off indicated that a suspicious white sack had been hidden beneath a tree opposite a graveyard along the road.

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Acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer led a team of detectives to the location, where the sack was recovered and searched.

Upon inspection, officers found 119 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 live ammunition, two empty ammunition packets, two bottles containing moringa seeds, and a green bag inside the sack.

Abdullahi said police operatives immediately combed surrounding bushes and nearby areas after the recovery, but no suspect was arrested.

He added that surveillance had been intensified in the area as investigations continue to track those responsible for hiding the ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, Bello Yahaya, commended residents for providing timely intelligence that led to the recovery.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with credible information to help curb insecurity in the state.