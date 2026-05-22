Nigeria: Oyo Police Debunk Report Claiming Release of Abducted Teachers, Students

The Oyo State Police Command has debunked reports circulating on social media claiming that abducted students, pupils, and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state have been released.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, in a statement on Friday, said the victims were yet to be freed, noting that security agencies are still intensifying efforts to secure their rescue and apprehend the perpetrators.

"The Command hereby debunks the rumour currently circulating that the victims have been rescued," the statement read.

He urged members of the public to remain calm, support ongoing joint security operations, and verify information before sharing it.

"The spread of fake news and misinformation only creates unnecessary panic, heightens tension, and diverts limited security resources that are critically needed for the ongoing operations," Olayinka added.

He assured residents that verified updates would be communicated as developments unfold, stressing that the Command remains committed to the safe rescue of the abducted victims.

The PPRO also advised members of the public seeking clarification to contact the police command's official communication channels for accurate information.