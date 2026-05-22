Africa: TotalEnergies Expands Africa's Oil and Gas Production Footprint

TotalEnergies is sustainably growing a multi-pronged offshore strategy in Angola, combining deepwater project development, brownfield optimization and frontier exploration as the company expands its long-term position in the country.

The oil major is also betting on asset development in Nigeria, where it has significant investment in prolific producing assets.

The company's Angola country manager, Martin Deffontaines, is scheduled to speak at the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference & Exhibition in September as Angola continues pursuing efforts to sustain national crude production above 1 MMbopd.

TotalEnergies has significantly expanded its deepwater and offshore footprint in Nigeria through a series of recent production-sharing contracts (PSCs) and asset swaps. These moves align with the company's strategy to focus on operated offshore assets and leverage existing infrastructure.

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On a scale of preference it has signed a PSC with Nigeria and local partner Sapetro for offshore blocks PPL 2000 and PPL 2001. Located in the West Delta/Niger Delta Basin, the blocks span approximately 2,000 square kilometers, with TotalEnergies holding an 80 per cent operating stake.

TotalEnergies increased its operated stake in offshore block OPL 257 to 90 per cent in a swap agreement with Conoil. This allows the company to appraise the Egina South discovery and plan potential tie-backs to the existing Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility.

The firm expanded its global exploration collaboration with Chevron to Nigeria, divesting a 40 per cent non-operated stake to a Chevron company while retaining operatorship of these new West Delta prospects.

To optimize its deepwater portfolio, the company completed the divestment of its 12.5 per cent non-operated stake in the deepwater OML 118 (Bonga field) to Shell and Eni for $510 million.

Among TotalEnergies' recent developments in Angola, is the Kaminho deepwater project in the Kwanza Basin, where the company reached final investment decision in 2024. The approximately $6-billion project is expected to produce around 70,000 bopd through an FPSO designed with lower-emission technologies, with startup targeted in 2028.

The company also recently signed a principles agreement with Angola's National Oil, Gas & Biofuels Agency to extend the Block 32 license through 2043.

The block includes the Kaombo development and six producing fields offshore Angola.

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In March, TotalEnergies signed an agreement with ExxonMobil and ANPG covering four offshore blocks in the Benguela and Namibe basins Blocks 40, 41, 42 and 58 -- supporting additional frontier exploration activity offshore Angola.

The company is also participating in studies evaluating additional opportunities in the free areas of Blocks 17/06 and 32/21, two mature producing offshore areas.p

TotalEnergies expanded its Angolan production portfolio in 2025 through startup of the Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 offshore developments, which together added approximately 60,000 bopd.

The company said the projects reflect its broader strategy of balancing new exploration opportunities with redevelopment and optimization of existing offshore infrastructure in Angola's deepwater sector.