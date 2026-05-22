Nigeria: Burial Begins for Teacher Killed in Oyo School Attack

The burial arrangements for Adesiyan Adegboye, the teacher killed during last Friday's coordinated attack on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, began on Friday at Ayegun Baptist Church, Ogbomoso.

Adegboye, 49, was shot dead during the invasion carried out by armed bandits at Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School, Esiele.

The late teacher is expected to be buried later on Friday at his residence in the Owolake area of Ogbomoso.

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The attackers reportedly stormed the schools around 9:30am, abducting several teachers and students during the operation that threw the communities into panic.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, visited the affected area on Saturday and ordered the deployment of additional detectives from the Force Headquarters in Abuja to support ongoing rescue efforts.

According to the police, the reinforcement was aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of the kidnapped teachers and pupils.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had earlier disclosed that seven students were abducted from Community Secondary School, while 18 pupils and seven teachers were kidnapped from First Baptist Primary and Nursery School.

Makinde also confirmed that one person was killed during the attack.

The incident sparked fear across Ogbomoso and nearby communities, forcing many parents to withdraw their children from schools over concerns about possible fresh attacks.

Some schools also shut down temporarily after rumours circulated that bandits had infiltrated Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, a claim later dismissed by the institution's management.